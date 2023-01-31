NFL

NFL Rumors: DeMeco Ryans, Texans Agree to Six-Year Contract as New Head Coach

Ryans was a top candidate around the league after coaching a top-ranked San Francisco defense

By Tristi Rodriguez

Report: Ryans agrees to six-year deal to be Texans' new coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

DeMeco Ryans' time in the Bay has come to an end. 

The former 49ers defensive coordinator has agreed to terms with the Houston Texans to become the sixth head coach in franchise history, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing sources. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported, citing sources, that the agreement is on a six-year contract. 

Ryans, who was drafted by the Texans in 2006 and spent six NFL seasons with them, met with the team on Monday for the second time. He's been their top candidate all along, and a sweet homecoming appears to be on the horizon. 

This story will be updated. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLSan Francisco 49ersHouston texans
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us