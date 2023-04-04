New England Patriots

NFL Twitter Reacts to Report About Patriots Shopping Mac Jones

The report led to some confused reactions across the football world

By Nick Goss

NFL Twitter reacts to PFT report about Patriots shopping Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Will Mac Jones be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in Week 1 next season?

About a week after Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters in Phoenix that he is a "big fan" of Jones, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that New England head coach Bill Belichick has "shopped Jones to multiple teams" this offseason.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's unclear whether Belichick is actually looking to trade Jones or maybe just trying to send some type of message to the young QB. Belichick reportedly was not happy that Jones sought advice from outside the Patriots about the team's struggling offense under coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge last season.

Belichick was asked in Arizona last week if the starting QB position was Jones' job, or if him and Bailey Zappe would be competing for it. Belichick didn't fully commit to Jones, and responded, "everybody will get a chance to play. We'll play the best players."

Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction to Florio's report on Jones.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Tiger Woods

Is Tiger Woods Playing in the Masters This Year?

masters tournament

How to Watch the 2023 Masters

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsNFL
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us