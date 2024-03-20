These 5 players are best fits for the Chargers in the 2024 NFL Draft

It’s already been a transformative offseason for the Los Angeles Chargers, and their next big decision will come early in the draft.

The Jim Harbaugh era is off and running after the team hired the former Michigan head coach to take over on the sidelines. Coming off a national championship with the Wolverines, Harbaugh returned to the NFL to replace Brandon Staley, who was fired by the Chargers before the 2023 season concluded.

The Chargers turned the page further by parting ways with their top two wide receivers. They released Mike Williams in a cost-cutting move before the new league year started and later traded franchise cornerstone Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick.

New general manager Joe Horitz will have his work cut out for him in the pursuit of creating a winning roster for Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert. However, if there’s any benefit to a disappointing 5-12 season, it’s the early draft pick in the ensuing draft.

L.A. is equipped with nine selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. Three of those are in the top 70 and five are in the top 110 following the Allen trade. However, none will be more important than the No. 5 overall selection, which will be the team’s earliest pick since it took Joey Bosa third overall in 2016.

The Chargers could conceivably trade back from No. 5 if another team is eager to move up for a quarterback. If the team insists on staying put, though, there will be no shortage of options to help out Herbert on the offensive side of the ball.

Here are five players the Chargers could take at No. 5:

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Why does he fit? The Chargers currently have a receiver group of Quentin Johnston, Josh Palmer, Derius Davis and Simi Fehoko. They clearly have a need at the position, and luckily for them, this year is loaded with wideouts. Marvin Harrison Jr. tops the list and has been touted as one of the top receiver prospects of the last 10 years.

Will he be available? A player with Harrison’s pedigree should not be available at No. 5, but the Chargers could luck out in 2024. The Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots are expected to take quarterbacks with the top three picks. After that, it’s up to the Arizona Cardinals, who own the No. 4 pick and could also use a new No. 1 receiver. However, if another team wants to move up and take the fourth quarterback of the draft at No. 4, Harrison could fall into the Chargers’ lap.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has crept up the 2024 NFL Draft board throughout the fall. Will the Ohio State wide receiver go first overall? Here are five things to know about the highly-coveted prospect.

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Why does he fit? Malik Nabers cannot be ignored when it comes to the WR1 conversation in this draft. The LSU star wowed with his speed last season and helped quarterback Jayden Daniels win the Heisman Trophy. He’s 6-foot-0 compared to Harrison’s 6-foot-4, but his explosiveness could turn him into a top-five pick.

Will he be available? Nabers would be a tremendous consolation prize if the Chargers miss out on the Harrison sweepstakes. Top draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said that he “wouldn’t be shocked” if Nabers was taken before Harrison. Either way, if the Chargers stay at No. 5, they will almost certainly have a chance to select Harrison or Nabers.

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Why does he fit? Rome Odunze was the most prolific wide receiver from a statistical standpoint in 2023 and helped lift Washington to the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the eyes of NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, Odunze has similarities to someone the Chargers are quite familiar with:

Rome Odunze is silky smooth. Back shoulder stuff, adjusting to throws is tremendous. Think he works best as an off-the-ball Z receiver who can go in motion a bunch. See a lot of Keenan Allen in his game.

#4 WR this year — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 19, 2024

Will he be available? Unless Odunze usurps Harrison and Nabers on the Cardinals’ draft board, Odunze will be available at No. 5. The bigger question would be if the Chargers could conceivably trade back and still land Odunze later in the first half of the first round.

Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Why does he fit? Instead of giving Herbert another weapon, Horitz can elect to give his quarterback a stalwart on the offensive line. Joe Alt stands at a towering 6-foot-8 and allowed just one sack over the last two seasons at Notre Dame. He could be a strong addition to pair with Rashawn Slater as the opposite tackle.

Will he be available? Alt will be available at No. 5. Wide receiver and left tackle are glaring spots the Chargers need to improve through the draft, but the team will face a similar predicament at both positions. While there is notable top-end talent, the 2024 receiver and tackle classes are considered deep. Whichever position the Chargers don’t draft at No. 5 can be addressed at No. 37 with a borderline first-round selection.

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Why does he fit? The Chargers can really shake things up by giving Herbert a new top target that isn’t a wideout and try to imitate their AFC West rivals in Kansas City. Brock Bowers is far and away the top tight end in the 2024 class and brings plenty of pass-catching and route-running ability to the table. L.A. has brought in tight ends Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst at the position, but Bowers would become the team’s long-term answer. As seen across the AFC West from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on the Kansas City Chiefs, a strong QB-TE connection can go a long way.

Will he be available? Bowers will be available for the Chargers at No. 5. Talent suggests he could be a top-five pick, but he could find himself getting selected closer to the middle of the first round. He’d make much more sense as a possible Chargers pick if they trade down.