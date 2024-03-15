Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is concluding his NFL career.

After 10 successful years in Los Angeles, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Donald announced his retirement, leaving some in awe and others, well, elated.

"Throughout my career, I have given my everything to football both mentally and physically -- 365 days a year was dedicated to becoming the best possible player I could be," Donald wrote in a message on social media. "I respected this game like no other and I'm blessed to be able to conclude my NFL career with the same franchise that drafted me. Not many people get drafted to a team, win a World Championship with that team and retire with that team. I do not, and will not, take that for granted."

Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love. 🍾🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/edGxkUYdLz — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 15, 2024

After his collegiate career with Pittsburgh, the Rams selected Donald with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. In the NFL, he earned a Pro Bowl Selection in each of his 10 seasons in L.A., eight first-team All-Pro selections and secured a Super Bowl championship in 2021.

Here is how the NFL world is responding to Donald's retirement news:

Many are proud of the football legend, saying it was a successful career that should be celebrated:

Best defensive player of the generation 🐐 https://t.co/lFw9Sas0vQ — Logan Reardon (@TheLoganReardon) March 15, 2024

Thank you Aaron Donald, it has been a great honor to watch you dominate the game, doing it play after play, game after game, year after year. Well done!!! pic.twitter.com/INtjoJ50Ee — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) March 15, 2024

Aaron Donald, the most rare defensive player of the generation, and that can’t be debated.



Congrats on one of the mort impressive careers in the history of the sport! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/i0JrrqwfqK — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 15, 2024

When you see the notification that Aaron Donald retired 😖 pic.twitter.com/65Roxilc0L — Tony Hernandez III (T3) (@Mr_T_Three) March 15, 2024

Aaron Donald CHANGED THE GAME as a 10x Pro Bowler, 8x 1st team All Pro, 3x Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl Champion. He made offenses CHANGE THEIR ENTIRE BLOCKING SCHEMES to stop him in the run and pass game. On the biggest stage, his signature moment showed us why. pic.twitter.com/onaU3UDKBC — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 15, 2024

Then there are the fans who are happy such a powerhouse will be off the field, giving other players and teams the chance to succeed. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is one of them.

THANK GOD.😂😅🫡 — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024

Honored to have competed against the best of All-Time! @AaronDonald97



Enjoy ya retirement and plz don’t come back.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DcVhCMw0vv — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024

Aaron Donald retiring oh no what a legend the game will miss him pic.twitter.com/hOof67sVXX — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) March 15, 2024

NFL quarterbacks right now after hearing that Aaron Donald retired: pic.twitter.com/bBxNzWpQ4D — Alexis Kraft (@TheAlexisKraft) March 15, 2024

QBs finding out Aaron Donald is retiring pic.twitter.com/sAg1sb89Ns — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) March 15, 2024

Me at lunch thinking about the Seahawks not having to face Aaron Donald anymore. pic.twitter.com/H8iemSJu4u — Gee Scott Sr. 🎙️ (@GeeScottSr) March 15, 2024