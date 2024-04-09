These 5 players are best fits for the Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams are facing unfamiliar challenge this spring -- making a first-round draft pick.

The team hasn't picked in the first round since 2016, when it selected quarterback Jared Goff first overall. In the eight years since then, the Rams have traded their top pick through five separate deals.

What positions could Los Angeles target in the 2024 NFL Draft? And who are the best fits for the team with the No. 19 overall pick?

Here are five players who are potential fits for the Rams in the first round:

Byron Murphy II, Texas DT

There's a gaping hole in the middle of the Rams' defensive line after Aaron Donald retired this offseason. Kobie Turner flashed potential in his rookie season, but Los Angeles could certainly use another big body to fill in -- and that's where Murphy enters the picture. The Texas DT had five sacks last season, but his best work came in the run game. The Longhorns allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game in the country.

Chop Robinson, Penn State EDGE

The Rams were tied for 23rd in the league with 41 sacks last season. Robinson, standing at 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds, projects as one of the top pass-rushers in this class. He had four sacks last season for the Nittany Lions but displayed elite athleticism with his combine testing. While it might be ambitious, there will be comparisons to Micah Parsons -- who measured similarly, attended the same school and had similar college sack numbers.

Cooper DeJean, Iowa CB

Even after adding Darious Williams and Tre’Davious White in free agency, the Rams could use an infusion of youth in their secondary. DeJean suffered a broken fibula in November, but he's now fully healthy and dominated his pro day on April 8. The Iowa corner has essentially secured his status as a first-round pick, and he could be gone before the Rams even get to pick.

Terrion Arnold, Alabama CB

Arnold would be another slam-dunk addition to the Rams' secondary. The Alabama product had five interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble last season -- and, like DeJean, he just turned 21 years old. Arnold's ability to find the ball and cover different types of receivers are part of what made him so effective for the Tide. And those traits would be invaluable for new defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU WR

Time to have some fun. The Rams don't necessarily need to draft a receiver in the early rounds, especially considering the fact that they found All-Pro rookie Puka Nacua in the fifth round last season. But it will be tempting if Thomas is still on the board at No. 19. At the combine, the LSU product ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds. With Cooper Kupp often battling injuries, it might not hurt to add a high-end wideout.