Los Angeles Chargers

Watch Chargers' hilarious Pro Bowl campaign video for kicker Cameron Dicker

The Chargers' video drew rave reviews from NFL fans, with Dicker being compared to Saul Goodman from the "Breaking Bad" universe

By Eric Mullin

Scroll down to watch the video

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It's been a rough go for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.

Star quarterback Justin Herbert is out for the year due to injury, head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were both fired midseason and the team is set to miss the playoffs for a fourth time in five years.

But there have been some bright spots, including second-year kicker Cameron Dicker.

Dicker has made 19 of his 20 field goal attempts, including eight of nine tries from 40-plus yards. He's also been perfect on extra points.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

So in an effort to help "Dicker the Kicker" earn his first Pro Bowl nod, the Chargers put together an absolutely hilarious campaign video.

That's the kind of promo that Saul Goodman from the "Breaking Bad" universe would be proud of.

NFL

NFL

Kirk Cousins' wife hopeful Vikings QB can return from injury for Super Bowl LVIII

NFL

How to watch 49ers-Ravens Week 16 NFL game live online, on TV

The video drew rave reviews on social media from NFL fans.

Fan voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games is currently open and concludes on Monday, Dec. 25. The second ever Pro Bowl Games are set for Feb. 4 in Orlando, Florida.

The Los Angeles Chargers have fired head coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Chargers
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us