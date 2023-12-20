Watch Chargers' hilarious Pro Bowl campaign video for kicker Cameron Dicker

It's been a rough go for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.

Star quarterback Justin Herbert is out for the year due to injury, head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were both fired midseason and the team is set to miss the playoffs for a fourth time in five years.

But there have been some bright spots, including second-year kicker Cameron Dicker.

Dicker has made 19 of his 20 field goal attempts, including eight of nine tries from 40-plus yards. He's also been perfect on extra points.

So in an effort to help "Dicker the Kicker" earn his first Pro Bowl nod, the Chargers put together an absolutely hilarious campaign video.

don't be a d*ck, repost to #probowlvote for cameron dicker pic.twitter.com/042uaDfNcT — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 20, 2023

That's the kind of promo that Saul Goodman from the "Breaking Bad" universe would be proud of.

The video drew rave reviews on social media from NFL fans.

Alright Cameron Dicker has my #ProBowlVote - send him https://t.co/CRFs35W4B9 — Andrew Cooper (@CoopAFiasco) December 21, 2023

I haven't bothered to vote for anyone for the Pro Bowl in at least four or five years but after this, I'm voting for Cameron Dicker https://t.co/jkOweJJLS4 — Patrick Moran (Talking Buffalo) (@PatrickMoranTB) December 21, 2023

Fan voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games is currently open and concludes on Monday, Dec. 25. The second ever Pro Bowl Games are set for Feb. 4 in Orlando, Florida.

