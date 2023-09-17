Who is Puka Nacua? What to know about Rams' breakout WR

Injuries to stars oftentimes provides reps to others they otherwise normally wouldn't get. You just have to step up and seize the moment.

And Puka Nacua has done just that and more.

With Cooper Kupp on short-term injured reserve with a hamstring issue, the Los Angeles Rams have not missed a beat with Nacua becoming a focal point for head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Nacua emerged onto the scene in Week 1 when he hauled in 10 catches on 15 targets for 119 yards in a 30-13 road win vs. the Seattle Seahawks. He followed it up with a 15-catch, 147-yard performance in a 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

With the performances, Nacua made NFL history by catching the most passes in a players' first two career games (25) and the most receptions in a single game by a rookie (15).

Here's what to know about the breakout wideout:

How old is Puka Nacua?

Nacua is 22 years old and a rookie in the NFL. He was born on May 29, 2001.

What college did Puka Nacua go to?

Nacua went to Washington in 2019-20 before transferring to BYU from 2021-22.

What draft pick was Puka Nacua?

The Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 draft.

Where is Puka Nacua from?

Nacua was born in Provo, Utah, and attended Orem High School. But his family ties come from an island in Oceania.

Is Puka Nacua Hawaiian?

No, Nacua is not from Hawaii. Though he was born in Utah, Nacua's family is from West Samoa. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Nacua's grandmother immigrated to the United States from West Samoa with her only daughter, and later Nacua's mother, Penina, decades ago.