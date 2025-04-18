How overtime works in the NHL playoffs

The intensity of NHL games is about to be ramped up.

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin Saturday as 16 teams compete for the Stanley Cup.

Capturing Lord Stanley requires a club to make it through four grueling playoff series, each lasting as many as seven games. And, sometimes, those games take well over 60 minutes of hockey to decide.

That's because overtime isn't limited to five minutes like in the regular season. Last postseason saw 16 games go into OT, including four contests that reached a second overtime period.

So, as the chase for the Cup gets underway, here's what to know about the postseason overtime rules:

Are there shootouts in the NHL playoffs?

Unlike the regular season, there are no shootouts in the playoffs.

What are the NHL playoff overtime rules?

If a playoff game is tied after three periods, it goes into overtime.

In overtime, 20 minutes are put on the clock and the teams play at five-on-five until a goal is scored.

How many overtimes are there in the NHL playoffs?

If the game remains tied after the first OT, then a second 20-minute overtime at five-on-five follows. This repeats until a goal is scored.

Is NHL overtime sudden death in the playoffs?

Yes, the first team to score in OT wins the game.

What are the NHL overtime rules in the regular season?

Overtime hockey is different in the postseason compared to the regular season. OT in the regular season is a sudden-death period that's five-minutes long and played at three-on-three. If a goal isn't scored in the five minutes of extra time, then the game moves to a shootout.

What's the longest NHL playoff game ever?

The longest game in NHL playoff history came back in 1936, when it took until the sixth overtime to decide a contest between the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Maroons. Detroit scored the game's only goal at the 176:30 mark.

