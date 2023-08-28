El Segundo to welcome home the Little League World Series champions

The champs are coming home.

A day after capturing the Little League World Series title in dramatic style, the all-star team from El Segundo will be part of a victory caravan in the South Bay community.

The caravan is scheduled to roll at 3:30 p.m. on Main Street at Imperial Highway and head south to El Segundo Boulevard. Fans were asked to bring signs and wear team colors.

A parade honoring the team on Main Street Sept. 10, the league announced Saturday.

El Segundo won the Little League World Series with a walk-off home run Sunday from Louis Lappe to defeat the all-star team from the Willemstad, Curaçao-based Pabao Little League, 6-5, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Lappe reached base on all three of his plate appearances Sunday at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.

El Segundo held a 5-1 advantage in the fourth inning, but Willemstad tied the game in the fifth inning on Nasir El-Ossais' grand slam.

Brody Brooks, the last of four El Segundo pitchers, was credited with the victory, pitching a hitless sixth inning, walking one and striking out two.

El Segundo is the fourth Los Angeles County team to win the Little League World Series. Eight California teams have won the title, the most of any states.

El Segundo had to win three consecutive games in three days to reach the U.S. championship game after being relegated to the elimination bracket of the modified double-elimination tournament with a 3-1 loss to the all-star team from the Needville (Texas) Little League on Monday. El Segundo avenged that loss with a 6-1 victory over Needville in the U.S. championship game Saturday.

El Segundo was 20-2 in five tournaments this summer. Its other loss was to the all-star team from the Sherman Oaks Little League, 4-3, in the opening game of the championship series of the Southern California State Tournament on July 31. It won the rematch, 3-2, later that day.

The other Los Angeles County teams to win the Little League World Series were the all-star teams from the Granada Hills National Little League in 1963 and the Long Beach Little League in 1992 and 1993.