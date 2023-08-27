LA sports teams, political figures congratulate El Segundo on Little League World Series win

Congratulations are in order for El Segundo after the team reigned victory as the new champions of the Little League World Series on Sunday.
It was the walk-off homerun by slugger Louis Lappe that erupted Southern Californians into cheers and excitement over the team’s win. Beating Curacao 6-5 in Sunday’s game, the team is returning home as champion of the 2023 series.
The El Segundo Little League All Star team is slated to be welcomed home Monday in a celebration at the El Segundo City Hall.
Fresh off their successful trip to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, El Segundo was congratulated by several Los Angeles sports teams and political figures for their hard-earned victory. Scroll below to see who celebrated the team’s win: