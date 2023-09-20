PGA of America unveils new brand, logo ahead of Ryder Cup

The PGA of America has a new slogan: "We Love this Game," and a new logo that is ready for millions of eyeballs when the 2023 Ryder Cup airs starting September 25 on NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Golf Channel, and across digital and social media.

"We’ve got an opportunity to refresh, to modernize, to make that logo something that is relevant today just as it was back in 1920 when our first logo was created," Jeff Price, Chief Commercial Officer for PGA of America said.

The campaign hopes to elevate the role of PGA of America Golf Professionals as influencing the present and future of the sport and industry by delivering more enjoyable experiences to golfers all over the world, no matter how advanced they are.

Price says millions of people flocked to the sport during the COVID-19 pandemic, boosting popularity.

"It is critically important that we make sure that the 41 million people understand that opportunity to have more fun, find the right communities to be a part of in the game, and ultimately just enjoy it more and have more fun and play it for a lifetime," Price said.

Phase One of the marketing campaign will consist of commercials as well as digital and social content produced by Omaha Productions, the media company launched by Peyton Manning.

“Playing golf with my dad, brothers, and friends is one of my favorite things to do and it all started with those core lessons many years ago,” Manning said.

The partnership, Price said was the perfect fit.

"The team that Peyton and Eli have put together is truly outstanding. You see it in all of the work that they do, but certainly their passion for the game of golf. They immediately jumped at the opportunity, put their best people on this and I think the key is, this is the first spot that we will roll out during the Ryder Cup right on your channel (NBC) all week," said Price.

Expect special appearances by PGA of America Golf Professionals like Michael Block.

The goal is to shine a light on how the more than 29,000 men and women of the PGA of America are the game’s most highly skilled coaches, operators of the most acclaimed facilities and golf businesses on the planet, and golf experts who love the game and are passionate about being the access point to the sport for millions of golfers of every generation and background.