Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia ultimate frisbee team appropriately changes name and logo to support Phillies

The American Ultimate Disc League team is making a temporary change to support the Phillies

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia and Phoenix are at odds while the Phillies and Diamondbacks battle for a spot in the World Series.

That matchup puts Philly's American Ultimate Disc League team -- the Philadelphia Phoenix -- in a difficult spot.

To show support for the local Major League Baseball team, the ultimate frisbee franchise decided to temporarily change its name to "Gators." The name change will be in effect while the Phillies are facing the Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series.

Phillies News Oct 17

Watch: Phillies' bullpen hysterically reacts to fan being tackled on field

MLB Oct 12

How to watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks in 2023 NLCS

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“We wanted to not show Phoenix any love in our team name as the Phillies are aiming to get to the World Series,” Johnny “Goodtimes” Nottingham, an investor in the ultimate frisbee team and well-known Philly quiz master, told Billy Penn at WHYY.

The name "Gators" is another tribute to the Phillies, who famously denied entry for an emotional support alligator at a game at Citizens Bank Park last month.

The Gators' temporary new logo was designed by Nottingham's 9-year-old son.

The name change could be short-lived if the Phillies keep up their current pace. Bryce Harper and Co. lead the series 2-0 after a pair of home victories heading into Thursday night's Game 3 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Phillies
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us