The Los Angeles Rams remain in the NFL Playoff picture.

Matthew Stafford threw two touchdowns and the Rams held on to defeat the Washington Commanders 28-20 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Rams have won four of their last five games, and bounce back from a heartbreaking walk-off loss in overtime last week against the Baltimore Ravens.

The victory puts the Rams back in the NFC playoff picture as three teams are currently tied at 7-7 for the final two wild card spots.

The Rams could have turned this game into a blowout, but they struggled in the red zone in the first half. In four trips to the red zone, the Rams scored a touchdown just once, fumbled another time, and settled for two field goals.

Thanks to their defense, the Rams led 13-0 at halftime despite those four trips inside the Commanders' 10-yard line.

Stafford opened the third quarter with a 62-yard touchdown pass to wide-receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp was wide-open on the play.

Kupp was just a little bit open 😅 #WASvsLAR pic.twitter.com/c1ooZA4Scl — NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2023

Despite leading by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter, the Rams let the Commanders back in the game.

Lucas Havrisik missed a 43-yard field goal that would have given the Rams a 24-point lead. Instead the Commanders made a change at quarterback and backup Jacoby Brissett marched down the field for a five-play, 67-yard scoring drive that cut the lead to 28-14.

After a three-and-out, Brissett again led Washington on a touchdown drive that made it a one-score game.

However, the Rams recovered the ensuing on-side kick and were able to record a first down that ended the game.

Stafford finished with 258 yards and two scores. Kupp had 8 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. Rookie running back Kyren Williams finished 151 yards on the ground.

The Rams won't have much time to celebrate this one, as they host New Orleans on Thursday night with a chance to move into the six-seed in the NFC.

This is an evolving story, please refresh this page for more stats, updates, and player reactions...