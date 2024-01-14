Rams rally falls short in 24-23 loss to Lions in NFC Wild Card Game, first Detroit playoff win since 1992

For the first time in over 30 years, the Detroit Lions have won a playoff game.

In the highly anticipated NFC Wild Card matchup between quarterbacks who each starred for the opposing team, it was the Lions who held on for the victory, 24-23, to advance to the NFC Divisional Round next weekend.

"He's one of the reasons why we won this division, and the reason why we won our first playoff game here in 30 years," said Lions' head coach Dan Campbell of Detroit quarterback Jared Goff. "What a stud."

Goff, the former Rams quarterback five seasons, threw for 266 yards and a touchdown and got revenge on the team that traded him nearly three years ago.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The win for the Lions was their first playoff win since they defeated the Dallas Cowboys 38-6 on Jan. 5, 1992.

"It was a good playoff atmosphere. It was a loud crowd.," said Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford, who played his first 12 seasons in the NFL with the Lions. "I'm happy for the players. I'm happy for those guys."

Stafford in his return to Ford Field, threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. It was also the first loss in the playoffs for the Super Bowl winning quarterback as a member of the Rams. He was 4-0 entering the game, and previously 0-3 in the playoffs with the Lions.

"Tons of opportunities missed. There's plays out there we could have had," said Stafford after the loss.

Trailing 24-23 with just over 4 minutes remaining, the Rams were in field goal range, but were called for holding on 3rd and short. The penalty backed them up out of field goal range and they failed to convert on 3rd and long, forcing a punt.

The 3rd-and-14 play call was not without controversy though. Stafford's pass to Nacua was incomplete, but replays showed defensive holding, pass interference, and possibly a late-hit on the play. No flags were thrown.

Pick One:



1. Defensive Holding

2. Pass Interference

3. Late Hit pic.twitter.com/HWuVhx5liC — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) January 15, 2024

The decision to punt would prove costly for Los Angeles, as they would never get the ball back again, and the Lions converted two first downs to clinch the victory.

Both teams scored on their first three possessions of the game.

The Lions marched down the field on their opening drive, and capped off a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive when running back David Montgomery punched it in for the game's first touchdown.

Lions march 75 yards on 10 plays with a @MontgomerDavid TD to start the game.



📺: #LARvsDET on NBC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/0RB1uMLgHi — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024

The Rams returned the favor on their opening drive, with Stafford showing off his arsenal of no-look passes and insane arm angles.

However, when L.A. was first and goal from the six-yard line, Stafford was pressured and had three straight incompletions, settling for a field goal.

Goff, a former No. 1overall pick by the Rams, who led them to a Super Bowl appearance in 2018, was a perfect 10-for-10 to start the game and put his team up 14-3 after Jahmyr Gibbs scampered up the middle for a 10-yard score.

Rams' rookie receiver Puka Nacua, who broke every NFL rookie receiving record this season, showed why he was named to the Pro Bowl in his first season, when he beat cornerback Cameron Sutton off the line for a 50-yard catch and score.

Nacua finished with five catches for 106 yards in the first half, the second-most by a rookie in the first half of a playoff game in NFL history. But Nacua wasn't finished. He totaled nine catches for 181 yards and a touchdown, a rookie record for receiving yards in a playoff game.

Puka Nacua sets a rookie record for receiving yards in a playoff game!



📺: #LARvsDET on NBC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/upLPjD2Lhe — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024

The first half featured two elite offenses, but the Rams had a chance to make a goal line stand on 4th and 2, but once again the Lions converted with a touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta.

Goff to LaPorta for the touchdown on 4th down! Lions lead 21-10. #OnePride



📺: #LARvsDET on NBC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/mKZAWsklkP — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024

Once again, the Rams responded with a fourth down conversion of their own, and scored their second touchdown on a 38-yard pass from Stafford to Tutu Atwell, who front-flipped into the end zone.

Stafford injured his throwing hand after colliding with a Lions' defender's helmet on the follow through of a pass late in the first half. He received medical attention for a cut between his fingers and swelling, but was able to stay in the game.

If the second half was all about the offense, the second half was a tale of two defenses. Both teams combined for just three field goals in the second half.

The difference in the game was literally in the red zone.

The Rams were 0-for-3 inside the 20-yard-line, settling for three field goals. If any of those red zone possessions were converted into touchdowns, Los Angeles would have won.

"You're going to need to score touchdowns when you get down there," said Stafford. "We didn't make enough plays in the red zone."

Meanwhile, the Lions were a perfect 3-for-3 in the red zone for three touchdowns.

The Rams season now comes to an end, but one of the youngest teams in the NFL can hold their heads up high after this one.

Expectations were extremely low for the 2023 Rams after a disappointing 5-12 finish in their title defense last season. The team moved on from a plethora of starters in the offseason, including All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey who was traded to Miami.

Oddsmakers had the Rams winning just six games this season in what many believed was a rebuilding year. But the Rams defied those expectations, finishing the season winning 7 of 8, for a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.

Many predicted the Rams could upset the Lions, but Los Angeles was playing with house money and the defense was unable to finish the job.

Now, with plenty of cap space this offseason, and a bevy of young talented starters under team control like Nacua, running back Kyren Williams, and defensive end Kobie Durant, the future looks bright again for Los Angeles.

Many celebrities were in attendance for the first playoff game at Ford Field in Downtown Detroit since 1993. Rams' fan Bryan Cranston was spotted on the sidelines and rappers Eminem, Big Sean, as well as former Lions Hall of Famers Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson.