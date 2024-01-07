Los Angeles Rams

Rams receiver Puka Nacua sets rookie records for yards and catches

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua set the NFL rookie record for catches and yards receiving. Nacua had four catches for 41 yards in the first 34 minutes of the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

By Josh Dubow

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua set the NFL rookie record for catches and yards receiving.

Nacua had four catches for 41 yards in the first 34 minutes of the game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. That gave Nacua 105 catches and 1,486 yards on the season.

That breaks the record of 104 catches set by Miami's Jaylen Waddle in 2021 and 1,473 yards set by Bill Groman for the Houston Oilers in 1960.

Nacua tied the record for yards when he caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz in the first quarter and broke both records on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

He caught a 7-yard pass to break Groman's 63-year-old record and then started to head to the sideline to end his game. But he stayed on for one more play and caught a 6-yard pass to break Waddle's record.

Coach Sean McVay rested several starters for the season finale after the Rams had already clinched a playoff berth but played Nacua to give him a chance to set those records.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Chargers

Mike Edwards' scoop-and-score, Harrison Butker's field goals propel Chiefs past Chargers 13-12

Los Angeles Rams

Rams snap 9-game losing streak to 49ers, secure NFC's 6th seed with 21-20 win

It's been a remarkable rookie season for Nacua, who developed into one of the NFL's most productive receivers despite being drafted in the fifth round in April. He has seven games this season with at least 100 yards receiving, including three games with at least 150.

That performance has him made one of the leading contenders to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles RamsPuka Nacua
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us