Rams receiver Puka Nacua sets rookie records for yards and catches

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua set the NFL rookie record for catches and yards receiving.

Nacua had four catches for 41 yards in the first 34 minutes of the game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. That gave Nacua 105 catches and 1,486 yards on the season.

That breaks the record of 104 catches set by Miami's Jaylen Waddle in 2021 and 1,473 yards set by Bill Groman for the Houston Oilers in 1960.

Nacua tied the record for yards when he caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz in the first quarter and broke both records on the opening drive of the third quarter.

He caught a 7-yard pass to break Groman's 63-year-old record and then started to head to the sideline to end his game. But he stayed on for one more play and caught a 6-yard pass to break Waddle's record.

Coach Sean McVay rested several starters for the season finale after the Rams had already clinched a playoff berth but played Nacua to give him a chance to set those records.

It's been a remarkable rookie season for Nacua, who developed into one of the NFL's most productive receivers despite being drafted in the fifth round in April. He has seven games this season with at least 100 yards receiving, including three games with at least 150.

That performance has him made one of the leading contenders to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.