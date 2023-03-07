MLB

Red Sox' Justin Turner Shares Positive Update After Taking Pitch to Face

It was a scary scene at JetBlue Park on Monday, but Turner says he will be OK after being treated at a Florida hospital

By Nick Goss

Justin Turner shares positive health update after taking pitch to face originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Red Sox designated hitter Justin Turner took a fastball to the face during Monday afternoon's spring training game against the Detroit Tigers.

It was a scary scene at JetBlue Park, but it sounds like Turner is going to be OK after being treated at a Florida hospital.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Turner provided a positive health update Tuesday morning, revealing he suffered no broken bones and thanking the medical staff who treated him.

Turner's wife, Kourtney, tweeted Tuesday evening that her husband got 16 stitches and had some swelling, but there were no fractures and his scans were clear.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NFL 22 mins ago

Investigation Into Shooting of Child at Home of Bengals' Joe Mixon Underway

NFL 51 mins ago

Report: Jets Talking With Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The Red Sox signed Turner in January to a one-year contract with a player option for 2024. He spent the previous nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It's unknown when Turner will return to game action. The Red Sox begin the 2023 regular season March 30 when they host the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLBBaseballBoston red soxSpring Training
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us