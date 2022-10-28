NBA

San Antonio Spurs Waive 2021 No. 12 Overall Pick Josh Primo

The Spurs denied further comment on the situation ahead of Friday's game against the Bulls

By Sanjesh Singh

The San Antonio Spurs made a stunning announcement on Friday. 

Josh Primo, the 2021 No. 12 overall pick, was waived by the organization in just the beginning of his second year.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” said Spurs CEO R.C. Buford in a statement. 

Head coach Gregg Popovich and the team denied further comment on the release ahead of their Friday matchup against the Chicago Bulls

Primo, a 19-year-old guard out of Alabama, played 50 games (16 starts) in his rookie season and averaged 5.8 points per game, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists on a 37.4/30.7/74.6 shooting split in 19.3 minutes. 

In four games this season, Primo upped his per-game numbers to 7.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds on a 34.6/25.0/77.8 shooting split. 

The 6-foot-6 guard spent just one season with Alabama before declaring for the NBA draft and was touted for his potential to become a dynamic three-level scorer who could play as a 2 or 3 if he added more muscle to his frame. The Spurs gambled on that by selecting him with their No. 12 overall pick despite Primo being regarded as a mid-to-late first-rounder. 

Just about two weeks ago on Oct. 10, the Spurs had exercised the third-year team option on Primo’s contract, and he is still set to make $4.1 million this year and $4.3 million next year, per Spotrac, if another team claims him off waivers.

