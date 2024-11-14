Shohei Ohtani's $4.4 Million 50-50 ball lands in Taiwan's iconic Taipei 101 building

Shohei Ohtani is a global icon, but his star status is about to be on full display in Taiwan.

Ohtani's fame knows no boundaries, and now, one of the most celebrated souvenirs in all of baseball will be on display in one of the world’s most iconic skyscrapers.

Ohtani’s infamous 50-50 home run ball will be presented proudly in the lobby of the Taipei 101 building from today until March 2, 2025.

Ohtani’s 50-50 home run ball was sold for a record-breaking $4.4 million at auction three weeks ago by a Taiwanese investment firm called UC Capital. The firm, a proud tenant of the Taipei 101 building, made the decision to encase the prized ball in glass so that fans could see it inside one of Asia’s tallest buildings.

The Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter hit the historic home run on September 19th against the Miami Marlins in the top of the seventh inning. The ball was captured by a lucky fan in left field after a brief scrum with others.

Despite being sidelined from pitching duties after offseason UCL surgery, Ohtani went all-in as a slugger and baserunner, determined to make history during the 2024 campaign. And he did – 54 homers, 59 stolen bases, and a first-of-its-kind 50-50 milestone in a single season, all while wearing Dodger blue for the first time.

By season’s end, Ohtani not only added a World Series ring to his résumé, but he also carved his name into MLB’s most exclusive record books, even clinching Silver Slugger, All-Star honors, and a soon-to-be a third MVP award along the way.

His unprecedented achievement lit up TVs across Japan, where more fans tuned in for the World Series than in the entirety of the United States.

So, when the 50-50 ball went up for auction, the bidding was relentless. Auctioneer Ken Goldin described it as “frenzied” as Japanese collectors and bidders from four different countries battled it out in a 40-bid melee that lasted until the final moments.

In the end, UC Capital walked away with the ultimate prize. Now, their trophy – the $4.4 million home run ball – is drawing crowds at Taipei 101, where it’ll remain on display until next spring with the following card below the display case:

“Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani made history in September 2024, becoming the first player in Major League Baseball (MLB) history to achieve 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. According to the Goldin Auctions website on October 23, 2024, Ohtani's 50th home run ball sold for an astounding $4,392,000.00 USD (approximately 142-million NTD). The winning bid was placed by a tenant of Taipei 101 in Taiwan, making this commemorative ball a prized collectible for fans worldwide.”

For baseball fans across Taiwan and Asia, this is more than just a piece of memorabilia – it’s a chance to share in the journey of a transcendent player who bridges continents and cultures with every swing.

Now, Ohtani’s ball, secure in its case and guarded around the clock, has become one of the most valuable artifacts from one of MLB’s most unforgettable seasons. It’s a testament not only to Ohtani’s skill but to the connection that sports can foster across borders. And for those lucky enough to visit, there’s something magical about seeing it up close, at the top of the world – or nearly so.