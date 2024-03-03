Baby holding hard seltzer can during USWNT-Colombia game goes viral

Babies at soccer games are one thing. Babies holding alcoholic beverages at a soccer game, completely different.

But that's what happened during the U.S. women's national game versus Colombia on Sunday.

In the 74th minute, the broadcast on CBS Sports panned to a baby strapped to their father's front. The baby could be seen holding what looked to be a can of Truly hard seltzer.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Fans on social media took notice and had amusing reactions:

this game truly does have everything, thank you baby holding that can of truly seltzer — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) March 4, 2024

ummmmm did anyone see the cut to the guy in the stands with the baby holding a truly hard seltzer to its mouth????? what?!?! #uswnt — gabby💜 (@gabbbylizz) March 4, 2024

i’m so sorry for the all tweets i’m putting in y’all’s tl but i will like every meme i see abt this game because like what do u mean a baby has a hard seltzer in the stands — abbie cadabbie💫🦋 (@abbiejones25_) March 4, 2024

we now have a baby with a can of Truly lol pic.twitter.com/vouJobCPPF — Douglas Reyes-Ceron (@dreyesceron) March 4, 2024

We gonna talk about the baby with the Truly can? — Casey Hultin (@caseysonthecase) March 4, 2024

Godspeed to the dad with the baby who grabbed the Truly can.#USWNT #WGoldCup — Jonathan Tannenwald (@thegoalkeeper) March 4, 2024

The USWNT beat Colombia 3-0 in the quarterfinal thanks to three first-half goals.

Lindsey Horan converted a penalty in the 13th minute, Jenna Nighswonger slotted home in the 22nd minute and Jaedyn Shaw tapped home in the second minute of added time before the interval.

The U.S. will now play Canada in the semifinal on Wednesday, with Mexico and Brazil the other matchup. It'll be the first time in this tournament that the U.S. and Canada, ranked No. 10 in FIFA's latest ranking, will meet up.