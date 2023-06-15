CONCACAF

Chaotic USMNT-Mexico Concacaf semifinal makes Twitter erupt

The U.S. beat Mexico 3-0 to reach the Concacaf Nations League Final in a chaotic contest

By Sanjesh Singh

McKennie
Getty

Goals, red cards, multiple brawls, drinks thrown onto the field, lasers shining, discriminatory chants pausing the game -- that's just a brief summary of what transpired in Thursday's Concacaf Nations League semifinal between the U.S. men's national team and Mexico.

Ths U.S. crushed Mexico 3-0 behind a brace from Christian Pulisic and a goal off the bench from Ricardo Pepi to move on to the final on Sunday, but it was everything beyond the scoreline that drew the most attention.

Weston McKennie was debatably given a red card for violent conduct after Mexican center back Cesar Montes took out Folarin Balogun's ankles from behind that earned him a straight red.

Then Mexican defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez kicked the ball at American right back Sergino Dest with five minutes to go, prompting Dest to retaliate. Then Ozziel Arteaga hit Dest's head multiple times from behind, and both would be sent off, too.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

USMNT

Gregg Berhalter to return as USMNT manager, per report

My New Favorite Futbolista

‘You can do both': Crystal Dunn pushes pause on winning to educate women about maternal health

All that came before discriminatory chants from fans of Mexico that paused the game in the 89th minute -- causing a 12-minute extra time delay -- before it resumed twice more that forced the referee to simply end the game in the 97th minute.

Here's what Twitter had to say about the drama that unfolded at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders:

The U.S. will now play Canada in the final on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Canada beat Panama 2-0 in its semifinal matchup earlier on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

CONCACAFMexicosoccerUSMNT
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us