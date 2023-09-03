Lionel Messi

Selena Gomez goes viral for reaction to Lionel Messi's miss vs. LAFC

Messi and Inter Miami still cruised to a 3-1 road win on Sunday

By Sanjesh Singh

It turns out Lionel Messi is human after all.

Messi and Inter Miami cruised to a 3-1 road win on Sunday vs. LAFC in MLS action, but the Argentine did not find himself on the scoresheet on the night.

His key moment came in the 38th minute with Miami up 1-0 thanks to Facundo Farias' 14th-minute opener. In this instance, Messi maneuvered around several LAFC defenders before playing a quick one-two to get in front of goal for what should've been 2-0.

Instead, LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy made himself big and managed a colossal save given the circumstance.

The miss shocked many, and actor/artist Selena Gomez, along with hip hop artist Tyga, were not immune.

In the end, the miss didn't matter. Messi assisted former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba to make it 2-0 in the 51st minute before assisting Leonardo Campana to pad the lead to 3-0 in the 83rd.

LAFC, which had 22 shots on the night to Miami's 9 (each had six on target), found a consolation goal in the 90th minute courtesy of defender Ryan Hollingshead.

Messi and Miami, now in 14th in the Eastern Conference, will next host Sporting Kansas City in league play on Saturday, Sept. 9. Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

