Sources: Dodgers acquire Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from White Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made another trade.

According to sources, the Dodgers have acquired right-handed pitchers Lance Lynn and reliever Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox.

The trade immediately addresses two of the Dodgers biggest weaknesses this season: starting pitcher and the bullpen.

Lynn will immediately slot into the front of the Dodgers depleted starting rotation. The 36-year-old veteran has struggled so far this season in Chicago, posting a 6-9 record and a 6.47 ERA. Lynn also has 144 strikeouts in nearly 120 innings pitched this season, and historically has been a very good pitcher, finishing the season as a Cy Young Award candidate three different times in his career.

In addition to Lynn, the Dodgers also acquired relief pitcher Joe Kelly, who was with the team from 2019-2021, helping them win the World Series inside the bubble at Globe Life Field in 2020. Kelly is a Southern California native, growing up in nearby Anaheim.

Kelly has also struggled this season for Chicago, but is reportedly "excited" about a reunion with the Dodgers. In 29 innings this season, Kelly has a 4.97 ERA with 41 strikeouts. Unfortunately, Kelly is a paltry 1-for-7 in save opportunities this year, but is on-pace for career-highs in strikeout percentage (32 percent), walk rate (22.7 percent), and xERA (3.23).

More than anything, Kelly is a clubhouse and fan favorite. During his three-year stint in Los Angeles, Kelly got in the good graces of Dodgers fans after an altercation with former Houston Astros slugger Carlos Correa at Minute Maid Park in Texas.

After throwing at Alex Bregman and bringing some high heat to Correa, Kelly struck out the mercurial star who was at the center of the Houston Astros cheating scandal that cost the Dodgers a World Series title in 2017. The duo exchanged words as Kelly walked off the mound, with the pitcher mocking Correa, calling him a "cry baby."

In exchange for Lynn and Kelly, the White Sox will receive outfielder Trayce Thompson, who they originally drafted in 2015, and minor league pitchers Nick Nastrini (ranked as the Dodgers no. 9 prospect), and Jordan Leasure.

The Dodgers have been in talks with the White Sox for several weeks as Chicago is just one of a handful of teams that were going to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. In addition to Lynn and Kelly, the Dodgers were also interested in starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, another Southern California native that instead went to the Angels.

Sources tell NBC LA, that the Dodgers are not done with trades just yet. After acquiring utility player Kiké Hernandez, shortstop Amed Rosario, and now Lynn and Kelly this week, the Dodgers are still in talks with other teams about pitching and a right-handed bat. The St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, and Kansas City Royals are a few of the teams they've been in discussions with.

The 2023 MLB trade deadline is August 1, so expect the Dodgers to be busy in the coming days.