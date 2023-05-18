Stephanie Beatriz of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' ‘Encanto' to Serve as Indy 500 Grand Marshal

Stephanie Beatriz, who starred as Detective Rosa Diaz on the TV show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and voiced Mirabel Madrigal on the Academy Award-winning film “Encanto,” will serve as the grand marshal for the Indianapolis 500 later this month.

The track announced Tuesday the award-winning actress, who will star in the upcoming show “Twisted Metal,” will walk the Indy 500 red carpet on May 28 before giving the command for drivers to report to their cars.

“Stephanie brings a fresh energy and excitement to pre-race ceremonies that both spectators at the track and everyone watching on NBC and Peacock will appreciate,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said.

Practice for the race began Tuesday and continues throughout the week, with qualifying on Saturday and Sunday. The annual Carb Day festivities include a final practice and concerts by Bryan Adams and Soul Asylum before the race-day events culminate with the 107th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Country music star Blake Shelton served as the Indy 500 grand marshal last year. Others have included Army General Norman Schwarzkopf and Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin.