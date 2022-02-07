AirBnB

Airbnb Reports 2,000% Increase in Searches from Ohio for LA Hosts

The day after the Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC championship game on Jan. 31, Airbnb experienced an influx of Ohio-based guests searching for Los Angeles reservations.

By City News Service

John MacDougall | AFP | Getty Images

The Super Bowl attracts millions of eyeballs every year. When the Cincinnati Bengals earned a spot in the game, their fans turned their attention to Airbnb looking for places to stay for the Super Bowl.

Recently released data from Airbnb shows searches by Ohio-based guests for reservations in Los Angeles increased by more than 2,000% on Jan. 31, the day after the Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC championship game and earned a spot in the Super Bowl.

The Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday.

According to a release from Airbnb, when Atlanta was home to the Super Bowl in February 2019, and the New England Patriots defeated the Rams, 13-3, local hosts earned nearly $3.5 million from more than 11,000 guests. There was $180 million in economic activity reportedly generated citywide.

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2021, new Airbnb hosts in California with only one listing reportedly earned more than $89 million.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

