Chiefs-Bills Tied At 14 Heading Into Halftime in Divisional Game

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Buffalo Bills in last season's AFC Championship and now the Bills are out for revenge.

Buffalo and Kansas enter halftime tied at 14 apiece at Arrowhead Stadium.

Following a Bills touchdown on 4th-and-goal on their opening drive, Patrick Mahomes responded to Buffalo's early score by leading Kansas City on its own 71-yard drive that included 49 rushing yards.

The Chiefs' scoring drive would tie things up heading into the second quarter.

Chiefs' safety Tyrann Mathieu was ruled out of the rest of the game after being placed in concussion protocol, leaving Daniel Sorensen to receive more minutes than Chiefs fans would want.

While Mahomes and the Chiefs stormed down the field, pulling off big play after big play, the Bills would respond as both teams traded haymakers.

The Bills and Chiefs closed out the first half tied at 14 after a missed 50-yard FG by Chiefs' Harrison Butker.

Whoever pulls out the win will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship next Sunday.