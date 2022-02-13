Super Bowl

Watch Live: Scenes From Across LA on Super Bowl Sunday

See livestreams of what's happening around Southern California on Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is here and NBC4 will be bringing you livestreams with the sights and sounds across the LA area.

Keep it here for live looks from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, watch parties and NewsChopper4.

After the game, watch a special edition of NBC4 with Fred Roggin right here, and the NBCLA app on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

Looking for a livestream of the game? Don't miss a minute of the action as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Check out our Super Bowl viewer's guide with everything you need to know, including a full schedule of the day's events.

