When the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams square off this Sunday in Super Bowl LVI, each team's players will surely want to look their best, seeing as the game is annually watched by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

Fortunately, both squads picked sharp uniform combinations for the occasion.

The Rams, who are technically the visitors even though the matchup is being held at their home, SoFi Stadium, will take the field in white jerseys (potentially giving them a major advantage), gold pants and blue socks, per the club's Twitter account:

We’re in LA, you know we had to bring the heat for #SBLVI. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wvwfIWHL1f — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 2, 2022

The Bengals, on the other hand, will appear in their black jerseys, white pants with white stripes and orange socks, they announced last week:

Anyone with an internet connection, however, can tell you that information.

That said, only those with an internet connection plus a very free afternoon to look back on every one of the Rams' and Bengals' pre-Super Bowl contests and see how they fared in the uniforms they'll be rocking this Sunday can proceed to tell you each team's records in said uniforms.

The Rams have worn their title-game 'fits two times so far, with the first coming in their 34-14 season-opening drubbing of the Chicago Bears and the second coming in their 28-16 Week 9 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

As for the Bengals, they, too, have used their Super Bowl ensemble twice before; Cincy lost 26-23 in Week 10 to the San Francisco 49ers but then defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Wild Card Weekend.

Therefore, not only does Sunday represent a chance for each organization to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, but it's also an opportunity for the two sides to finish their campaigns with an over-.500 record in their particular uniform combinations.

Those are some high, high stakes indeed.