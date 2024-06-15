Take a walk on the wild side: The official Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 Walk-Up Songs

Lou Reed said it best when he sang, "Take a walk on the wild side."

The wild side is the rollercoaster ride that is being a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Both exhilarating and excruciating, being a fan of the boys in blue brings you to the highest of highs and the lowest lows.

The 2023 season was no different.

For the first time in a decade, the expectations for the 2023 Dodgers were low, most baseball analysts did not expect them to win the NL West.

Nonetheless, the Dodgers exceeded those expectations by winning 100 games and clinching their 10th division title in 11 seasons, finishing a whopping 16 games ahead of second place.

Then came the playoffs and the track changed from Reed to Simon and Garfunkel's, "Hello Darkness My Old Friend."

For the second straight postseason, the Dodgers were one and done in October.

After losing to the San Diego Padres in four games in the 2022 NLDS, Los Angeles couldn't even manage one win in 2023, as they were swept out of the division series by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the same team that finished a distant second in the division behind them.

But the Dodgers bounced back in the offseason, spending over a billion dollars by bringing in free agents like two-time AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, three-time Japanese baseball Cy Young Award winner Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and slugger Teoscar Hernandez.

Coupled with the re-signing of Clayton Kershaw, Jason Heyward, and Enrique Hernandez, not to mention the acquisition of right-hander Tyler Glasnow via trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, the 2024 Dodgers are back to having high hopes, and great expectations. So much so, that they are currently the World Series betting favorites.

For fans, new players provide an opportunity to get to know the unfamiliar faces that they will watch take the field each and every day for the next eight months. Part of that introductory process means learning about players' personalities through their interviews, social media, and musical tastes.

Each and every year, players select songs for them to walk-up to the batter's box. It could be the same one song each and every year, or several different songs throughout the game. Most players pick a new song or two with each new season. This year is no different.

For some players, you'll hear the same familiar song year after year—cough, cough, Clayton Kershaw—others, like to change it up constantly throughout the season. Some are superstitious with their walk-up music, and others just like what they like.

A player's walk-up music is often one of the most underrated aspects of the game of baseball. In a sport clouded by how much time is wasted, the walk-up song offers an opportunity for a player to not only entertain fans but also provide a window into their personal playlist.

Each and every year, NBC LA brings you the walk-up songs for your Los Angeles Dodgers and this year is no different as we strive to bring you the very best stories throughout the season ultimately leading to another World Series title.

This year's list took longer than usual, but according to the Dodgers' in-house DJ, many players kept experimenting and changing their music as they struggled through the start of the season before finally settling on their go-to walk-up music.

Therefore, without further ado, here are the tracks you'll be hearing blasting through the speakers at Chavez Ravine all season long.

Courtesy of the Dodgers' in-game mix master, DJ Severe, here are the 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs

Mookie Betts: "Put it on Da Floor Again" (feat. Cardi B) by Latto & "Soul Survivor" by Jeezy

Freddie Freeman: "Baila Comigo" by Dayvi and Victor Cardenas featuring Kelly Ruiz & "Monaco" by Bad Bunny

Shohei Ohtani: "The Show Goes On" by Lupe Fiasco

Chris Taylor: "Sleeping on the Blacktop" by Colter Wall

Max Muncy: "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey

Miguel Vargas: "El Hokage" by Eladio Carrion

Miguel Rojas: "Santa" by Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro

Teoscar Hernandez: "Ve por Tu Sueño" by Lilly Goodman & "Zumba" by Don Omar

James Outman: "Remember to Breathe," by Sturgill Simpson

Jason Heyward: "Type Shit," by Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti & "FINA" by Bad Bunny

Will Smith: "Lovin On Me" by Jack Harlow

Austin Barnes: "Like That," by Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar

Gavin Lux: "Soak City (do it) by 310babii & "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar

Kiké Hernandez: "La Leche Materna" by El Alfa & "Thunder Y Lightning" by Bad Bunny

Andy Pages: "Misericordia" by Onell Diaz, Farruko

Cavan Biggio: "No Heart" by 21 Savage, Metro Boomin

Clayton Kershaw: "We Are Young" by fun. and "No Scrubs" by TLC

Walker Buehler: "Frogman" by Whiskey Myers

Tyler Glasnow: "Thug Luv (feat 2Pac)" By Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony

Yoshinobu Yamamoto: "Frontier" by VINAI

Gavin Stone: "Photograph" by Def Leppard

Bobby Miller: "Last Breath" by Future

Michael Grove: "Grove Street Party" by Wacka Flocka Flame

Tony Gonsolin: "Cat Daddy" by Rej3ctz

Evan Phillips: "Lethal Industry" by Tiesto & "Heads Will Roll" by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Daniel Hudson: "So Cold" by Breaking Benjamin

Blake Treinen: "Fire Emoji" by YB

Dustin May: "Born of a Broken Man" by Rage Against the Machine

Brusdar Graterol: "WWE: Rest in Peace (Undertaker's Theme Song) by WWE, Jim Johnston

Alex Vesia - "Gasoline" by Seether

Anthony Banda: "Panda" by Desiigner

Joe Kelly: "Ayy Macarena" by Tyga

Yohan Ramirez: "Se preguntan" by Miguelon Record

Emmett Sheehan: "God's Gonna Cut You Down" by Johnny Cash

Gus Varland: "Morenita" by HUGEL, Cumbiafrica

Landon Knack: "Return of the Mack" by Mark Morrison

If you want to listen to any of these songs, we made a Spotify Playlist of them available here: