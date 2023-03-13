World Baseball Classic

Team USA Beats Canada Via Mercy Rule in 2023 World Baseball Classic

The 12-1 win featured a nine-score inning in the bottom of the first for the U.S.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Team USA beats Canada 12-1 in 2023 World Baseball Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Team USA has responded in style.

Fresh off a stunning 11-5 loss to Mexico on Sunday, the U.S. bounced back on Monday against Canada with a 12-1 win in the third pool game of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. 

Mercy rule in the WBC is a 10-run deficit after seven innings, so the game ended when Canada was due to bat at the top of the seventh.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It all started with an offensive explosion in the bottom of the first, as Team USA lit up the scoreboard with nine runs. 

Up 6-0 and even forcing Canada into a pitching change, Mike Trout returned for his second at-bat of the inning and blasted a three-run homer.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Team Puerto Rico Throws First Ever Perfect Game in World Baseball Classic History

World Baseball Classic

Team Japan Pitcher Gifts Giant Bags of Candy to Player Hit by Pitch

Jared Young crushed a homer to get Canada on the board in the ensuing inning, but the U.S. didn’t let up in the bottom of the second. Trae Turner capped off a three-score inning with a solo homer to push the gap to 12-1.

No scores followed that, so the win bumped the U.S. back to first place in Pool C with a 2-1 record. Mexico, Canada and Colombia have only played two games thus far, so first place isn’t sealed yet.

Team USA will close out Pool C play on Wednesday against Colombia at 10 p.m. ET as the quarterfinals loom.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

World Baseball ClassicMLBTeam USA
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us