Team USA Beats Canada Via Mercy Rule in 2023 World Baseball Classic

Team USA beats Canada 12-1 in 2023 World Baseball Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Team USA has responded in style.

Fresh off a stunning 11-5 loss to Mexico on Sunday, the U.S. bounced back on Monday against Canada with a 12-1 win in the third pool game of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Mercy rule in the WBC is a 10-run deficit after seven innings, so the game ended when Canada was due to bat at the top of the seventh.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It all started with an offensive explosion in the bottom of the first, as Team USA lit up the scoreboard with nine runs.

Up 6-0 and even forcing Canada into a pitching change, Mike Trout returned for his second at-bat of the inning and blasted a three-run homer.

Big fly for @MikeTrout to cap off a nine-run first for Team USA! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/RjioUh8EnX — MLB (@MLB) March 14, 2023

Jared Young crushed a homer to get Canada on the board in the ensuing inning, but the U.S. didn’t let up in the bottom of the second. Trae Turner capped off a three-score inning with a solo homer to push the gap to 12-1.

MAKE IT A DOZEN RUNS FOR TEAM USA 🇺🇸



Trea Turner got ALL of that one 😳



📺: WBC on FS1 pic.twitter.com/ZmcSK2ZFHP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 14, 2023

No scores followed that, so the win bumped the U.S. back to first place in Pool C with a 2-1 record. Mexico, Canada and Colombia have only played two games thus far, so first place isn’t sealed yet.

Team USA will close out Pool C play on Wednesday against Colombia at 10 p.m. ET as the quarterfinals loom.