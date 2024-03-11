Torri Huske is heating up ahead of another Olympics.

The 21-year-old Arlington, Va., native collected three gold medals at the 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series competition in Westmont, Ill., over the weekend.

Huske picked up gold in the 50m freestyle with a time of 24.31, 0.18 seconds faster than Simone Manuel in second place. She set a Pro Swim Series record with a 56.13-second time in the 100m butterfly and was nearly two seconds clear of second place in the 200m individual medley with her time of 2:08.83.

Torri Huske’s 200 IM win is her third title of the week 🔥



🥇 50 free (24.31)

🥇 100 fly (56.13)

🥇 200 IM (2:08.83)#TYRProSeries pic.twitter.com/TfvPNqT7dU — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) March 10, 2024

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

On top of the three golds, Huske earned silver in the 100m freestyle (53.39) after finishing just 0.04 seconds behind Manuel and fourth in the 100m backstroke (1:00.19).

Huske made her Olympic debut in Tokyo three years ago and came away with a silver medal in the 4x100m medley relay. She finished fourth in the 100m butterfly final and was one one-hundredth of a second away from tying bronze medalist Emma McKeon of Australia. Additionally, she was part of Team USA's mixed 4x100m medley relay squad that placed fifth.

There is still a long way to go before Huske can swim for more medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The TYR Pro Swim Series will head to San Antonio in April and the U.S. Olympic swimming trials are scheduled for June at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.