USC star quarterback Caleb Williams officially declares for the NFL Draft

USC star quarterback Caleb Williams made it official on Monday.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner said in a social media post that he will be entering the 2024 NFL Draft. The announcement, expected for months, also referenced his time at both USC and Oklahoma, where his blend of arm strength, elusiveness and playmaking creativity made him one of college football's most exciting players.

"Since I was 10, all I ever wanted to do was to play football," Williams said. "The journey would be empty without the people who have supported and loved me. I will Fight On forever and rep Hornsdown4Life. I'm ready to do whatever it takes. I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Monday is the final day underclassmen are allowed to declare for the draft, scheduled for April 25-27 in Detroit.

The 22-year-old is expected to be among the first players drafted, possibly the first overall.

Williams burst onto the college scene in dramatic style in 2021 when he took over for an injured Spencer Rattler in the Sooners' rivalry game against Texas. Trailing 35-17 at the time, the true freshman worked magic to lead Oklahoma to an improbable 55-45 win.

He transferred to USC in early 2022, joining the Trojans with former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley. The Trojans finished 11-3 that season behind 4,537 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns from Williams. He also rushed for 382 yards and 10 touchdowns, solidifying his place as one of the nation's most promising NFL prospects.

One of one and like no other.



Thanks for everything 13. ✌️@CALEBcsw 🔜 @NFL pic.twitter.com/xcpUBN9YQI — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) January 15, 2024

The Trojans tumbled back to Earth in 2023, finishing with a disappointing record of 7-5, including a loss to UCLA in Williams' final game at USC. He finished the season with 3,633 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns and four interceptions. He ran for 142 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In a post on X, USC Football called Williams, "One of one and like no other."

Chicago holds the first overall pick in the draft. The team has a decision to make on the future of quarterback Justin Fields. The Washington Commanders hold pick No. 2. The New England Patriots sit at No. 3.

Williams waited to make his official announcement, but his departure for the pros was anticipated for months. He opted out of playing in the Holiday Bowl, in which USC backup quarterback Miller Moss tossed a bowl-record six touchdown passes, ending the season on a high note.