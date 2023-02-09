Watch: LeBron James Celebrates Breaking NBA All-Time Scoring Record at LA After Party

After the party is the after party.

At least that was the case for LeBron James on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The initial party took place at Crypto.com Arena where James scored 38 points in the Lakers 133-130 loss to the Thunder that saw LeBron surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's all-time scoring leader.

James found himself just 36 points shy of the record entering the game, but hit a fadeaway stepback jumper at the end of the third quarter to set the new all-time mark of 38,388 career points.

There was certainly a party inside the arena after James' milestone. The game was momentarily stopped as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Abdul-Jabbar himself spoke at halfcourt. The latter gave LeBron a basketball signifying the historic achievement.

Celebrities also celebrated the King's achievement with Usher, Denzel Washington, Floyd Mayweather, Bad Bunny, Jay-Z, and Dwyane Wade among the A-listers in attendance sitting courtside. But that wasn't where the party ended.

The celebration poured over into not one, but two LA hot spots, as LeBron celebrated with teammates, family, and friends during a private dinner at LAVO Ristorante and a party at The Fleur Room.

Among the notable Lakers players in attendance, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, and Rui Hachimura were all seen celebrating with the King at The Fleur Room.

Other notable celebrities in attendance were James' agent Rich Paul, his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, singer Kelly Rowland, music executive Jimmy Iovine, singer Brent Faiyaz, actress Karreuche Tran, actor Corey Gamble, and singer Tems. All of them where spotted sipping on LeBron's 1707 tequila that he is an investor in.

Signage showing the record-breaking point total of 38,388 was everywhere at the event, including on a giant cake showing James' wearing a crown and the logs of the three teams he's played for in his career: The Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Lakers.

Eventually, James and his wife Savannah gave a toast to the crowd, with Savannah crediting her husband for all of his hard work and dedication. James credited Savannah, his mother Gloria, his family, and closest friends for not just the all-time scoring accomplishment, but all of his achievements on and off the court.

If the cake, photos, and videos of James at the party weren't enough, there was even a stuffed goat on display.

James and the Lakers are back in action on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, but LeBron is listed as out for that game with left ankle soreness.