WATCH: Rapper Ice Cube disses Yankees during performance at Dodger Stadium ahead of Game 2 of World Series

The King of diss tracks himself, rapper Ice Cube, took center stage (or field in this case) at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night ahead of Game 2 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

Donned in a Dodgers hat, jersey, jacket, and shoes, Ice Cube rocked the crowd before first pitch, sending the sellout crowd of over 53,000 people into a frenzy.

This was more than just a performance; it was a hometown homage and a declaration of pride, all wrapped in the raw energy of Ice Cube’s iconic bars.

It's a good day in LA as @icecube gets us ready for Game 2 🧊 pic.twitter.com/0z2Hzmj4Om — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2024

Ice Cube turned up the heat with a blistering two-song set that included his all-time classics “Bow Down” and “It Was a Good Day,” delivering a pregame vibe that echoed across Chavez Ravine and beyond.

From the first beat, Cube made it clear: this was his house, and any team stepping onto the Dodgers' turf better come correct. As fans packed Dodger Stadium ahead of Game 2 of the World Series, the electricity was palpable. The Dodgers and Yankees have a storied rivalry, and with Cube taking the mic, it felt like a call to arms for every Angeleno in the stands.

“Bow down, when we come to your town, Bow down, when I’m westward bound, Bow down, ‘cause I ain’t a hater like you, Bow down to a team that’s greater than you,” sang Ice Cube while pointing directly at the Yankees dugout and catcher Austin Wells and starting pitcher Carlos Rodon as they walked out of the Yankees bullpen.

Throw up your W's for the West Coast legend ...



ICE CUBE 😤 pic.twitter.com/egGLSjxfiC — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2024

Ice Cube’s no stranger to diss tracks, his solo album after departing from the infamous rap group N.W.A. featured the track “No Vaseline,” directed at his former members.

So as Cube went into his second song, he didn’t hold back on the Yankees either:

“Messed around and then I hit a double; freakin’ Yankees every way, like Kobe,” he spit, riffing on his 1993 classic “It Was a Good Day.” The crowd erupted, as if the memory of L.A.’s cherished legend Kobe Bryant were lending his spirit to the ballpark.

Cube, a lifelong Dodgers fan, channeled every ounce of that love into his performance, dropping bar after bar that kept Dodgers fans roaring and Yankees fans—well, they knew they were on rival territory, but that didn’t stop former Dodger and current New York outfielder Alex Verdugo from singing along to the songs inside the dugout.

If Verdugo has a huge night, it’s Cube’s fault. pic.twitter.com/0O1bMCtZDZ — Wildes (@kevinwildes) October 27, 2024

The rapper’s fiery energy had heads bobbing and hands raised, as he carried the weight of the city on his shoulders. “Bow Down,” a West Coast anthem from his days with Westside Connection, was remixed to speak to every Dodger fan in the house. With Cube spitting hard truths about what it means to be from L.A., the crowd didn’t just watch—they became part of the performance, their chants echoing with each lyric.

Even Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts and team owner Magic Johnson were caught on camera singing along.

It’s no surprise that MLB tapped Ice Cube for such an electric night. This year, they’ve made it a mission to showcase each city’s music culture, and who better to represent Los Angeles than Cube? He’s an L.A. icon with a legacy that runs as deep as the Dodgers' love in this town, and tonight he put that on full display.

The MLB World Series spot “Empire State of California Love” even blended Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” with Tupac and Dr. Dre’s “California Love,” signaling the cultural and historical gravitas of this matchup between New York and Los Angeles.

Following the National Anthem, Cube’s performance lit up social media, with fans sharing every moment. “Cube just dropped diss bars on the Yankees at Dodger Stadium? Only in L.A.!” read one tweet that perfectly summed up the vibe in the stadium. FOX Sports’ cameras caught every grin and every sway, cementing the performance as a hallmark moment of the 2024 World Series.

This World Series has become more than just baseball—it’s a collision of cultural titans, with Dodgers fans rooting harder than ever to bring the championship back to L.A. Cube’s performance was the heart of it all, a reminder of the city’s unapologetic pride and resilience. For Dodgers fans, tonight wasn’t just a game; it was a good day, and thanks to Cube, it’s one they’ll never forget.