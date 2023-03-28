USMNT

Watch USMNT Goalie Matt Turner's Awesome Gender Reveal After Win Vs. El Salvador

It's a girl!

By Max Molski

Check out the video below

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Matt Turner and his family had many reasons to celebrate on Monday.

First, the goalkeeper earned a clean sheet and helped guide the U.S. men's national team to a 1-0 victory over El Salvador in the CONCACAF Nations League.

The greater celebration came after the match, though, as Turner found out he and his wife are going to have a baby girl.

Surrounded by his USMNT teammates, Turner did an on-field gender reveal in which he kicked a small soccer ball that happened to be filled with pink powder.

Check out the heartwarming moment and reaction below:

Turner married Ashley Herron in May 2022 and the couple welcomed their first child, son Easton, on June 29, 2022.

