Who’s playing in the PGA Championship? Full field for golf’s second major originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It’s time for the second major of 2023.

The world’s best golfers will convene in Pittsford, N.Y. over the next few days as they battle for in the PGA Championship. As always, the winner will earn the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy.

There will be 156 golfers teeing off at Oak Hill Country Club, including 11 former PGA Championship winners and 17 LIV Golf players.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Here’s a full rundown of the 2023 PGA Championship field:

Who is in the 2023 PGA Championship field?

This is the full list of players competing in the tournament:

Jon Rahm

Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Viktor Hovland

Tony Finau

Justin Thomas

Sam Burns

Cameron Young

Collin Morikawa

Tyrrell Hatton

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

Jason Day

Kurt Kitayama

Keegan Bradley

Tommy Fleetwood

Hideki Matsuyama

Sahith Theegala

Shane Lowry

Russell Henley

Joaquin Niemann

Corey Conners

Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel

Wyndham Clark

Justin Rose

Brian Harman

Chris Kirk

Si Woo Kim

Harris English

Adam Scott

Seamus Power

Sepp Straka

Ryan Fox

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Abraham Ancer

Brooks Koepka

Taylor Moore

Lucas Herbert

Adrian Meronk

Patrick Reed

Matt Kuchar

Rickie Fowler

Keith Mitchell

Aaron Wise

Thomas Pieters

J.T. Poston

Denny McCarthy

Mito Pereira

Alexander Noren

Adam Svensson

Mackenzie Hughes

Taylor Montgomery

Kevin Kisner

Min Woo Lee

Talor Gooch

Nick Taylor

Harold Varner

Victor Perez

Scott Stallings

Cameron Davis

Brendon Todd

Pablo Larrazabal

Adam Hadwin

Andrew Putnam

Davis Riley

J.J. Spaun

Gary Woodland

Hayden Buckley

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Emiliano Grillo

Justin Suh

Phil Mickelson

Brandon Wu

Dustin Johnson

Davis Thompson

Thorbjorn Olesen

Dean Burmester

Ben Griffin

Thomas Detry

Adria Arnaus

Maverick McNealy

Trey Mullinax

Adam Schenk

Callum Shinkwin

Adrian Otaegui

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Jordan L. Smith

Thriston Lawrence

Robert Macintyre

Anirban Lahiri

Kazuki Higa

Danny Willett

Ben Taylor

Alex Smalley

Yannik Paul

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Matthew NeSmith

Joel Dahmen

Nicolai Hojgaard

Chez Reavie

Matt Wallace

Stephan Jaeger

Rasmus Hojgaard

David Lingmerth

Taylor Pendrith

Eric Cole

Mark Hubbard

Rikuya Hoshino

Francesco Molinari

Sam Stevens

Beau Hossler

Brendan Steele

Lee Hodges

Ockie Strydom

Webb Simpson

Callum Tarren

Nick Hardy

Steven Alker

Bryson DeChambeau

Nicolas Echavarria

Padraig Harrington

Sihwan Kim

Shaun Micheel

Jimmy Walker

Y.E. Yang

Alex Beach

Anthony Cordes

Ben Kern

Braden Shattuck

Chris French

Chris Sanger

Colin Inglis

Gabe Reynolds

Greg Koch

J.J. Killeen

Jeremy Wells

Jesse Droemer

John Somers

Josh Speight

Kenny Pigman

Matt Cahill

Michael Block

Russell Grove

Steve Holmes

Wyatt Worthington

David Micheluzzi

Luke Donald

Zach Johnson

PGA Championship featured groups

There will be four featured groups playing together in the first two rounds of the PGA Championship. After the field is cut for Round 3, players will be grouped based on their place on the leaderboard.

Here are the featured groups and their tee times for Thursday and Friday:

Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith

Thursday: 8:33 a.m. ET

Friday: 1:58 p.m. ET

Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

Thursday: 8 a.m. ET

Friday: 1:25 p.m. ET

Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

Thursday: 8:11 a.m. ET

Friday: 1:36 p.m. ET

Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry

Thursday: 8:22 a.m. ET

Friday: 1:47 p.m. ET

Can LIV Golf players compete in majors?

Yes.

LIV golfers can still compete in golf's four majors — the Masters, the British Open, the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship — because the organizing bodies that stage them set their own entry rules separately from the PGA, which banned LIV golfers from their tournaments.

Seventeen LIV Golf members will play in the PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Talor Gooch, Abraham Ancer, Dean Burmester, Sihwan Kim, Anirban Lahiri, Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Thomas Pieters, Brendan Steele and Harold Varner III.