Will Dejounte Murray Be Disciplined After Bumping Ref in Celtics-Hawks Game 4?

Atlanta fell 129-121 to Boston on Sunday

By Darren Hartwell

Will Dejounte Murray be disciplined after bumping ref in Game 4? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Atlanta Hawks need a win Tuesday night at TD Garden to keep their season alive. There's a chance they won't have one of their best players for that game.

In the closing seconds of the Boston Celtics' Game 4 win over the Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday, Hawks guard Dejounte Murray appeared to make contact with an official while yelling at him before walking off the court.

The NBA rulebook states that any player who makes "intentional physical contact with an official" gets an automatic one-game suspension. While Murray appeared to give the ref a very slight bump (check out another angle here), it's possible he could be subject to this rule and get suspended for Game 5.

Murray has been arguably the Hawks' best player in this first-round series, so losing him for a must-win Game 5 would be a crushing blow for Atlanta. This storyline is worth keeping an eye on Monday ahead of Tuesday's Game 5, which is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston.

