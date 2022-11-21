USMNT

America's First World Cup Goal in 8 Years Ignites Instant Celebration

Team USA’s first 2022 World Cup goal by Timothy Weah has the internet breakout into celebration.

By Julia Elbaba

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

Weah too good!

Timothy Weah has Americans across the world fired up as the 22-year-old scored Team USA's first World Cup goal in eight years.

In the 36th minute, Weah got past Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, and U.S. fans in Al Rayyan Stadium went wild.

The first goal of the game came as the U.S. had back-to-back chances to score in the 9th minute but narrowly missed both.

Here is how the internet is reacting to the United States’ goal against Wales:

To say the least, all U.S. fans are fired up after the first goal.

Despite the 1-0 lead, some fans are straight up not loving the calls the U.S. is getting handed to them.

Those that are not thrilled include U.S. winger Christian Pulisic, who was seen telling a referee to relax.

Some U.S. fans are calling on USA midfielder Weston McKennie to get substituted for the second half after a slow start.

This article tagged under:

USMNTWales
