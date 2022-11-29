How to Watch Australia vs. Denmark in 2022 World Cup Group D Match

It could be a win-and-in scenario for both Australia and Denmark in their Group D finale.

That could change slightly if Tunisia upsets France, the defending World Cup champions who have already secured a spot in the Round of 16 and could elect to rest players in the group play finale.

Australia enters the match in second place with three points after their 1-0 victory over Tunisia, meaning they would automatically advance with another victory.

Denmark and Tunisia each have one point after the two played to a scoreless draw. Denmark would have to defeat Australia and win the goal-differential tiebreaker against Tunisia if they defeat France.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Australia would advance with a draw against Denmark, provided Tunisia doesn’t defeat France and win the tiebreaker.

Here’s how to watch Australia and Denmark square off in their Group D showdown in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar:

When is the Australia vs. Denmark 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Australia and Denmark will face off on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

What time is the Australia vs. Denmark 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Kick-off time is slated for 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT, which is 6 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Where is the Australia vs. Denmark 2022 FIFA World Cup game?

Australia and Denmark will play at Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar.

How to watch the Australia vs. Denmark 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream the Australia vs. Denmark 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The game can be streamed online on Fox Sports 1, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Australia vs. Denmark - Group D | 10 a.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock