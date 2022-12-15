TikTok Sets Protest in Motion After Woman Says She Was Assaulted, and College Officials Didn't Do Enough to Help

A TikTok set in motion a protest Thursday in Moorpark after a woman said she was sexually assaulted by a fellow student in July.

"He's displayed consistent predatory behavior," Talia Guzman says in the video.

Guzman said sexually assaulted by a 26-year-old fellow student in July. She claims that campus officials did not do enough to investigate her case, and even allowed the man to remain in positions of power, with access to other young women.

Thursday morning, a hundred young people gathered just off Moorpark College campus.

Their signs allege that campus officials do not do enough to investigate sexual assaults and harassment. They said it's a violation of title nine, the federal law that codifies the investigation and reporting of such incidents.

Guzman was among those in the crowd, sharing her story for all to hear.

She says her abuser -- whom we haven't named because he hasn't been charged with a crime -- was known to campus officials before she was attacked.

"They were aware. There have been title nine cases filed against him since before I filed mine," she said.

She says she even sat down with a title nine counselor in a meeting that lasted two hours.

"She said, 'Because it didn't happen on campus,' there was nothing they could do," she said.

The Ventura County Community College District sent NBCLA a statement that says, in part, that it "takes all sexual harassment concerns very seriously" and that "the school responds to and investigates all reports…" But it also says those reports are taken "regardless of the location of the incident."

Isa Rojas says she's been harassed by a fellow student since January, and that she's also met with counselors and campus officials.

"He goes in my classes -- that he's not even enrolled in -- and he writes things about me and he stares at me and whispers about me. And I don't feel safe," Rojas said.