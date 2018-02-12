Shaun White and Chloe Kim, two snowboarders with ties to Southern California, will be among the Olympic stars to watch today in Pyeongchang.

Kim, 17, will try to match men's gold medal winner Red Gerard when she competes in the in women’s halfpipe final. Shaun White, who won his first gold medal when Gerard and Kim were just 5 years old, takes to the slopes in his fourth Olympic games in the men’s halfpipe qualifying.

Kim and White highlight an action-packed day that includes speed skaters Shani Davis, Joey Mantia and Maame Biney, and a women’s hockey game between Team USA and the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Here are four events to watch in Pyeongchang:

1. Kim Goes for Gold, White Makes Pyeongchang Debut

Los Angeles' Chloe Kim is a 17-year-old sensation appearing in her first Olympics. Shaun White, of Carlsbad, is one of the most decorated snowboarders ever, appearing in his fourth Olympics. Kim will go for her first gold medal on Tuesday (Monday night in the U.S.), and White will make his Pyeongchang debut.

Kim, whose parents are from South Korea, has dominated the women’s halfpipe in the years since the Sochi Games, when she was too young to compete. In 2016, she became the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s in a halfpipe contest. She began snowboarding at age 4 with her father, but does not like snow.

"Actually, I hate it," Kim told Sports Illustrated in January. "I grew up in Southern California.”

SoCal's Maddie Mastro also will compete in the halfpipe.

White won gold medals in the men’s halfpipe in his first two Olympics, but finished fourth in Sochi in 2014. He’s looking for redemption in Pyeongchang. He’ll compete in qualifying on Tuesday (Monday night in the U.S.), and then go for a medal on Wednesday if he advances.

Watch NBC’s primetime coverage at 5 p.m. PT. Watch the women's medal event on digital platforms at 5 p.m. PT. Watch the men's qualifying event at 8 p.m. PT on digital platforms.

Meghan Duggan (10) of the United States skates with the puck in the first period against Finland during the Women's Ice Hockey preliminary round on day two of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games Feb. 11, 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea.

Photo credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

2. U.S. Women’s Hockey Continues Quest for Gold vs. Russians

The U.S. women’s hockey team won its opening game in Pyeongchang against Finland, 3-1, on Sunday. Now they face the Olympic Athletes from Russia, as the Russians are being referred to in Pyeongchang. The Russians are the youngest team in the tournament, with less experience and almost an entirely new roster from the team that played in four years ago in Sochi.

The Americans have failed to win a gold medal since the sport was added to the Games in 1998. Most heartbreaking was their loss to powerhouse Canada in the gold medal game at Sochi. The Canadians, their longtime rivals, have won four straight gold medals.

Watch live on NBCSN at 4:10 a.m. PT Tuesday or on digital platforms.

Shani Davis; Joey Mantia.

Photo credit: Getty Images; NBC

3. Americans Take Ice in 1500m Medal Event

Four-time Olympic medalist Shani Davis may be the more recognizable name in the men’s 1500m, but it’s American Joey Mantia who is most likely to challenge for a medal. Mantia struggled in Sochi, finishing 15th in the 1000-meter race and 22nd in his best event, the 1500-meters. Calling the experience "a complete disaster,” Mantia is hoping to find his way to the medal podium in Pyeongchang.

The international field will be headlined by the Netherlands’ Kjeld Nuis, the reigning 1500m world champion, and his teammate Koen Verweij, who returned from a kidney injury that kept him from training for a year.

Southern California's JR Celski also will compete in short track.

Watch live at 3 a.m. Tuesday PT on digital platforms or during NBC’s daytime Olympics coverage at noon Tuesday.

Erin Hamlin.

Photo credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

4. U.S. Lugers Face the Powerhouse Germans

U.S. luge medalist Erin Hamlin, America’s flag bearer during the opening ceremony, is in the mix for the women’s singles luge competition in Pyeongchang. Hamlin, a four-time Olympian, won the bronze medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics, the first U.S. athlete to win an Olympics singles luge medal in the sports’ 50-year Olympic history.

But the strongest U.S. woman this season has been Sochi Olympian Summer Britcher. And German women have dominated the sport, among them defending gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger and Tatjana Huefner, a three-time Olympic medalist in luge.

Watch live on NBCSN beginning at 2 a.m. PT Tuesday or on digital platforms.