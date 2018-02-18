Gangneung Ice Arena's Olympic ice turns into a dance floor when medal contenders from the United States compete in the ice dancing competition. The event includes Madison Chock, who is from Redondo Beach, and partner Evan Bates.

Southern California also will be represented when the U.S. women’s hockey team takes on Finland in the semifinals. Eastvale’s Cayla Barnes is part of a team looking to march into the gold medal game.

In snowboarding’s Big Air competition, SoCal’s Hailey Langland will be one of the Olympic newcomers looking to upset a veteran from Austria. Langland is the 2017 X Games Big Air champ.

Here are four events to watch in Pyeongchang:

Southern California Olympians: Skater Madison Chock

Madison Chock, the Redondo Beach native, now lives in Michigan. Thhis will be Chock's second Winter Olympic games. (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

1. Madison Chock, Top U.S. Ice Dance Teams to Compete

The United States, with three of the world’s best ice dance teams, is positioned for a figure skating medal in Monday’s competition (Sunday night in the United States). The best-known pair, brother-sister duo Maia and Alex Shibutani, finished second in an earlier team event, helping the U.S. to earn bronze.

Other contenders: Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who finished eighth in the Sochi Games and then won their first national title together in 2015; and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who are making their Olympic debut as this year’s national champions.

The Americans will face other top pairs Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, and Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, of France. The short dance will be followed by the free dance Tuesday (Monday night in the United States).

Watch live on NBC at 5 p.m. Sunday or on digital platforms.

Southern Calilfornia Olympians: Hockey Player Cayla Barnes

Cayla Barnes, the youngest member of the USA Women's Hockey Team, is from Eastvale in Riverside County. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018)

2. U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Faces Finland in Semifinals

The U.S. women’s hockey team heads into the semifinals after shutting out Russia, 5-0, and setting an Olympic record while doing it. Forward Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored back-to-back goals six seconds apart, the fastest mark ever.

The U.S. women beat Finland 3-1 in their opening game of the Winter Olympics, with goals by Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Kendall Coyne and Danielle Cameranesi. They will play Finland again on Monday in Pyeongchang (Sunday night in the United States).

Archrival Canada, which beat the U.S. 2-1 in the preliminary round, also plays Monday, taking on the Russians. At the 2014 Sochi Games, Canada rallied from 0-2 to win its fourth straight gold.

Watch live on NBCSN at 8:10 p.m. Sunday or on digital platforms.

Bobsledder Justin Olsen.

Photo credit: Getty Images

3. U.S. Men’s Bobsled Team Faces Down Hard Times

The U.S. men’s two-man bobsled teams will compete on Monday after getting through very tough times. Three-time Olympian Steven Holcomb died last year.

Pilot Justin Olsen, a 2010 gold medalist, is vying for a top spot despite having had emergency surgery for acute appendicitis on Feb. 5. He was soon tweeting a video of himself doing pushups. Two-time Olympian Nick Cunningham and Codie Bascue are also in the mix.

Germany has two top pilots in the race, Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner, who was inspired by his Olympic silver medal-winning uncle, Rudi Lochner. Three-time Olympian Justin Kripps could contend for Canada’s first gold medal in the two-man since 1998. And South Korea, which has never won an Olympic medal in a sliding sport, has its hopes on Won Yun-jong.

Watch as part of NBC’s prime time coverage beginning at 5 p.m. Monday or live at 3:15 a.m. Monday on digital platforms.

Southern California Olympians: Snowboarder Hailey Langland

Snowboarding Olympian hopeful Hailey Langland is originally from San Clemente. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018)

4. SoCal's Hailey Langland Among Medal Contenders in Big Air

Newcomers to Team USA will take on Olympic veterans in the women’s big air qualification round Monday (Sunday night in the U.S.). Julia Marino, 20, and Hailey Langland, 17, made their Pyeongchang debut during the women’s slopestyle, finishing 11th and sixth respectively.

They’ll be strong medal contenders in the big air, but they’ll have to catch Austrian Anna Gasser, who’s known for pulling off tricky technical moves. Marino and Langland will be joined by teammate Jamie Anderson, who won gold in slopestyle in Pyeongchang.

The women’s qualifying round is the debut of big air in the Olympics. It’s as much a spectacle as it is a sport — competitors perform complex moves down a hill after launching off large jumps, aiming for height, distance, style and a clean landing. The scores are out of 100 and the top scorers will go for gold Friday (Thursday night in the U.S.).

Watch as part of NBC’s primetime plus coverage beginning at 9:30 p.m. or on digital platforms.