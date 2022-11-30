Small Plane Crashes at Torrance Airport

A small plane went down at Torrance Airport Wednesday.

The call came in at 11:02 a.m.

The police and fire departments were on scene.

Wreckage from the aircraft was located at the departure end of the runway.

No other details were available.

Torrance Municipal Airport - Zamperini Field is located at 3301 Airport Dr., and it is home to approximately 543 based aircraft. It is mostly used for private flights, but is also used for also flight instruction, aircraft repair, and charter flights.

Refresh for updates.