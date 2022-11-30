California

Small Plane Crashes at Torrance Airport

By Heather Navarro

NBCLA

A small plane went down at Torrance Airport Wednesday.

The call came in at 11:02 a.m.

The police and fire departments were on scene.

Wreckage from the aircraft was located at the departure end of the runway.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No other details were available.

Torrance Municipal Airport - Zamperini Field is located at 3301 Airport Dr., and it is home to approximately 543 based aircraft. It is mostly used for private flights, but is also used for also flight instruction, aircraft repair, and charter flights.

Refresh for updates.

NBCLA

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaSouthern CaliforniaTorrancePlane crash
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us