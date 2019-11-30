Two People Injured When Boat Runs Aground Near Catalina

Two people suffered minor injuries when their 43-foot vessel came aground Saturday about two miles southeast of Catalina Harbor.

Lifeguards were called out at approximately 6:30 a.m. in response to a trawler aground with six people on board, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division reported.

Two people suffered minor injuries. One was airlifted to an area hospital. The other was taken by boat or land for treatment. The vessel will be turned over to a private salvage company for recovery, LACFD officials said.