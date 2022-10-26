Man Wearing ‘IT' Clown Mask Arrested in Connection With Sexual Assault and Robbery

A 22-year-old man accused of robbing a woman and sexually assaulting another in two separate incidents in the same night while wearing a clown mask was arrested in Victorville, police said.

Joel Hernandez, a Hesperia resident, was arrested in the 12700 block of Amargosa Road in Victorville on Tuesday.

A 54-year-old woman said she was getting money from the Arrowhead Credit Union ATM at 5:14 p.m. when a person wearing a white clown mask and red sweatshirt robbed her of $500.

Police responded and quickly found a man matching the description she provided, and they found evidence in his backpack along with the cash, police said.

Deputies were then directed to a 911 call that came in moments before the robbery. A 50-year-old woman said she was sexually assaulted and groped by a man wearing a clown mask in the parking lot of El Super Market. She was able to identify Hernandez.

He was arrested and held on $200,000 bail at High Desert Detention Center.

Victorville police

Police were asking any other possible victims to contact the department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-78CRIME (27463).