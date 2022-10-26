Victorville

Man Wearing ‘IT' Clown Mask Arrested in Connection With Sexual Assault and Robbery

Deputies were then directed to a 911 call that came in moments before the robbery. A 50-year-old woman said she was sexually assaulted and groped by a man wearing a clown mask in the parking lot of El Super Market. She was able to identify Hernandez. 

By Heather Navarro

Victorville police

A 22-year-old man accused of robbing a woman and sexually assaulting another in two separate incidents in the same night while wearing a clown mask was arrested in Victorville, police said.

Joel Hernandez, a Hesperia resident, was arrested in the 12700 block of Amargosa Road in Victorville on Tuesday.

A 54-year-old woman said she was getting money from the Arrowhead Credit Union ATM at 5:14 p.m. when a person wearing a white clown mask and red sweatshirt robbed her of $500.

Police responded and quickly found a man matching the description she provided, and they found evidence in his backpack along with the cash, police said. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

san bernardino county sheriff's department Sep 29

Teen Girl ‘Was a Participant' in Deadly Shootout After Amber Alert, Sheriff Says

Victorville Jun 30

New Details Emerge in Intense Victorville House Explosion

Deputies were then directed to a 911 call that came in moments before the robbery. A 50-year-old woman said she was sexually assaulted and groped by a man wearing a clown mask in the parking lot of El Super Market. She was able to identify Hernandez. 

He was arrested and held on $200,000 bail at High Desert Detention Center. 

Victorville police
Man Wearing 'IT' Clown Mask Arrested in Connection With Sexual Assault and Robbery

Police were asking any other possible victims to contact the department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-800-78CRIME (27463).

This article tagged under:

VictorvilleCaliforniaSouthern Californiaclown
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us