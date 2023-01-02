Santa Clarita

Wild Video Shows Man Breaking Window, Trying to Leap Onto 5 Freeway

By Heather Navarro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shocking video recorded in Santa Clarita shows a man trying to escape a patrol car by leaping headfirst onto the 5 Freeway.

The video was recorded Sunday in the Newhall area.

The man was riding in the back of a patrol car on the 5 Freeway near Weldon Mtwy when he broke the window, and tried to dive headfirst onto the road.

He was quickly taken back into custody after flopping onto the pavement.

