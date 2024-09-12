2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Olympics and Paralympics flags displayed at Los Angeles City Hall

The flags were handed over to Los Angeles from Paris at the Olympics and Paralympics closing ceremonies.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The Olympics and Paralympics flags went on display Thursday at Los Angeles City Hall in a symbolic nod to the international athletics competitions coming to Southern California in 2028.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass received the Olympics flag at Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo in an historic exchange between two female mayors. The Paralympics flag was handed over at the Closing Ceremony earlier this month.

They will be on display at City Hall outside the mayor's office.

Los Angeles will host the Olympics for a third time in 2028. The city will host the Paralympics for the first time.

