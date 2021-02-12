Man Shot by Deputies Following Pursuit for Suspected DUI in Norwalk

Deputies shot and injured a man in Norwalk Friday night who was being pursued for suspected driving under the influence before bailing from his vehicle on foot, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 6:10 p.m. near Gard Avenue and Mapledale Street, close to Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

At least one deputy shot the man during a foot pursuit after he exited his vehicle following the chase, said Deputy Miguel Meza.

The department did not immediately say what prompted deputies to shoot at him. The man was taken to a hospital, apparently injured, but his condition was not immediately released.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate the incident, the sheriff's department said.

The department said shootings by deputies immediately initiate “multiple independent investigations,” including “separate investigations by the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau.”

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department immediately notifies the Office of the Inspector General who sends a representative to the incident scene and provides independent oversight throughout the investigative process,” the department said.

The Critical Incident Review Panel conducts a review of the shooting, “to determine whether any immediate actions are warranted,” the department said. A review is also conducted by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office to determine possible criminal charges.