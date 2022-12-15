Meet the NBCLA and Telemundo52 Digital Team

Marvelia Alpizar

Marvelia Alpizar is an editor with the digital team. A native of Venezuela, she earned her BA in Print Journalism from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (Indiana) and an MA in Digital Journalism from the Universidad de Guadalajara Virtual (UDG Virtual). Before joining the team, she worked as a reporter for the newspaper La Opinión, in Los Angeles, a translator for different newspapers in southern California, and a writer for the now-defunct children's magazine Iguana Magazine.

Liz Chavolla

Elizabeth Chavolla is a multiplatform, bilingual digital producer. She is the recipient of five Emmys and four RTNDA awards and has received numerous state recognitions for her work in broadcast news. She has been part of the Telemundo52 and NBCLA digital team since 2015. She is a proud mentor to upcoming journalists and is a member of the Unidos Global Advisory Committee, which works to promote Diversity, Equity & Inclusion efforts throughout NBC Universal. She double majored in Journalism and Spanish at CSU, Sacramento and is currently finishing up her Master’s in Spanish at CSUN.

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a Mexican-Jamaican native from Inglewood. She joined NBCLA as a spring intern while she attended USC obtaining her master's of science in journalism. She is a digital content producer for both NBCLA and Telemundo52. She previously attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she was a Posse Scholar and double majored in Journalism and Spanish, with a minor in Gender & Women's Studies. Her work has appeared in Annenberg Media, Wisconsin Watch, Entity Mag, and has been nominated for multiple LA Press Club awards.

Whitney Irick

Whitney Ashton Irick is the Audience Growth Manager for NBCUniversal Local. She's an award-winning journalist and self-professed news junkie with a keen eye for digital trends, a deep understanding of social media and traffic analytics, and a desire to better understand and serve the audience.

Prior to working on NBC's audience development team, Whitney was the social media lead for NBCLA and Telemundo52. In addition to hard news, politics, crime and policing, she's covered the entertainment industry, including celebrity, arts and entertainment, and worked as a social media reporter during Hollywood’s awards season.

Whitney holds a master’s degree from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. She is also a print, online and broadcast journalism graduate of Pepperdine University.

Jonathan Lloyd

Jonathan Lloyd is the Managing Editor of Digital News. he has been a member of the digital team since 2004. Before joining NBC4, he was a digital editor at NBCConnecticut.com and a reporter for two Minnesota newspapers, Sun Newspapers and the Mankato Free Press.

Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Génesis is a bilingual digital content producer for NBC Los Angeles and Telemundo 52. She has 10+ years of experience in bilingual media including writing, reporting, social media management, PR, marketing and SEO. Her work has been published at a national level across other NBCUniversal stations. She has also worked as a digital producer at NBC San Diego and KTLA.

Heather Navarro

Heather Navarro is the Senior Digital News Producer at NBC4. She has a master’s degree in broadcast and digital journalism from USC. She’s worked as a freelance reporter covering hyper-local news in the South Bay for AOL’s Patch.com, and earned an insider’s view on content while working at an SEO company. She started at NBC4 as an intern for the digital team in 2013 before going on to intern with NBC Nightly News. She worked for NBC4’s Promotions department in a role she built from the ground up as a social media producer.

Michael Duarte

Michael J. Duarte is a sports writer and reporter with NBCLA. He is known for his sharp wit in sports news storytelling and his detailed sports features, Duarte is the 2019 Southern California Sports Journalist of the Year and currently covers the Los Angeles Lakers, Dodgers, Rams, and more.

Alysia Gray Painter

Alysia Gray Painter is a freelance writer for NBCLA since 2008, and NBC San Diego and NBC Bay Area since 2010. She writes for the popular The Scene and Worth the Trip sections of all three sites.

Her work has appeared in three McSweeney's books and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, BARK magazine and books, Modern Humorist, "More Mirth of a Nation" and other humor anthologies, and several PBS publications and television programs, including the teen-focused issues series "Fences."

She was formerly the Los Angeles editor and West Coast editor at AOL CityGuide.

