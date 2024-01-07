Police in OC warn of serial burglar targeting homes

A serial burglar remains on the loose in Orange County and law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man they believe is responsible.

New surveillance footage from one of the burglaries shows the man approaching a home in Westminster. According to the nephew of that homeowner, the suspected burglary attempt happened during a family gathering and his aunt encountered the man.

“Then she decided to open the door and like three feet away for her, she made eye contact with, like eye to eye, with this home intruder and she just froze up,” Christopher Tran told NBC4.

According to Tran, no injuries were reported, and the suspect immediately left.

“So, she just froze and luckily for him, he didn’t do anything to her, and he just darted out the window,” Tran said.

Police believe that same man has broken into several other homes around the area.