From Oak Park High School to Princeton University to now the Paris Olympics in France.

Basketball has taken Kareem Maddox to different places over the years, but it doesn’t matter to the 34-year-old on how he got there as long as he made his Olympic dream a reality.

“It’s just business as usual and getting as ready as we can be,” said Maddox, adding that it’s started to sink in that he’s an Olympian after all.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Maddox, who played professional basketball overseas, had to adapted to the different rules of 3x3 basketball

“It’s very much like what you’re used to playing with your friends at the park or you can’t find people to pay 5 on 5,” the first-time Olympian explained.

What he also loves about the new sport is its accessibility.

“There’s a DJ playing during the game. There’s an MC. They like to add an urban flare,” he described.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: Jimmer Fredette #5, Kareem Maddox #9, Canyon Barry #6, and Dylan Travis #15 of Team USA 3x3 pose for a photo while leaving the hotel for Opening Ceremonies on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

After retiring from playing professional basketball. Maddox has had multiple gigs, including a radio producer, a podcast host for NBC and a part-time job with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But being an Olympian is his favorite yet.

“I don’t think any of us could have really imagined this happening – the fact 3x3 wasn’t even an Olympic sport until three or four years ago,” Maddox said. “The role that luck plays – it can’t be understated. A lot of it is luck.”

Maddox’s Olympic ticket is also special to his father, Alan, who volunteered for the Summer Games since the early 90s.

“It’s something completely unique, very special. I just feel very blessed, not just because he’s going to the Olympics, but I like him as a human being,” the father said. “It’s going to be a good time.”