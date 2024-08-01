2024 Paris Olympics

3×3 basketball player from Oak Park making his Olympic dream reality

Oak Park native Kareem Maddox is playing in the Olympics for the first time as a member of the U.S. 3x3 basketball team.

By Helen Jeong and Olivia Garvey

From Oak Park High School to Princeton University to now the Paris Olympics in France.

Basketball has taken Kareem Maddox to different places over the years, but it doesn’t matter to the 34-year-old on how he got there as long as he made his Olympic dream a reality.

“It’s just business as usual and getting as ready as we can be,” said Maddox, adding that it’s started to sink in that he’s an Olympian after all.

Maddox, who played professional basketball overseas, had to adapted to the different rules of 3x3 basketball

“It’s very much like what you’re used to playing with your friends at the park or you can’t find people to pay 5 on 5,” the first-time Olympian explained.

What he also loves about the new sport is its accessibility.

“There’s a DJ playing during the game. There’s an MC. They like to add an urban flare,” he described.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: Jimmer Fredette #5, Kareem Maddox #9, Canyon Barry #6, and Dylan Travis #15 of Team USA 3x3 pose for a photo while leaving the hotel for Opening Ceremonies on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France.

After retiring from playing professional basketball. Maddox has had multiple gigs, including a radio producer, a podcast host for NBC and a part-time job with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But being an Olympian is his favorite yet.

“I don’t think any of us could have really imagined this happening – the fact 3x3 wasn’t even an Olympic sport until three or four years ago,” Maddox said. “The role that luck plays – it can’t be understated. A lot of it is luck.”

Maddox’s Olympic ticket is also special to his father, Alan, who volunteered for the Summer Games since the early 90s.

“It’s something completely unique, very special. I just feel very blessed, not just because he’s going to the Olympics, but I like him as a human being,” the father said. “It’s going to be a good time.”

